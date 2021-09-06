Musician Fuse ODG says Ghanaian artistes are beyond the Grammy Awards.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the UK-based singer advised Ghanaian musicians not to limit their talents to an award scheme they are bigger than.

According to him, they should focus on harnessing their talents and showing the world what they can do with them.

The Antenna hitmaker said artists have been able to achieve a lot of things without the Grammys and must continue to keep the focus.

“I think we need to be careful so we don’t equate the Grammys to talent. Ghana has some of the best talents that the world has ever seen.”

“In the afrobeats scene, Ghana has contributed next to Nigeria more than any other country in the world. We have broken records that nobody has ever broken before so Ghana to me, is way above the Grammys,” he said.

He referenced legendary Jamaican music great, Bob Marley, saying he did not need a Grammy to be one of the greatest musicians in history.

He encouraged Ghanaians not to spend their energy on the wrong things but rather celebrate their achievements in the craft.

READ ALSO: