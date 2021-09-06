The western part of the Greater Accra Region will from September 13, 2021, experience an interruption in water supply.

This, according to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), is to pave way for its engineers to replace some faulty valves on the main 900 mm transmission pipelines.

GWCL, in a statement, said the situation impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines, hence the works.

“There are some leakages also within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption,” part of the statement read.

The exercise, expected to last till 17th September 2021, will also facilitate work at Weija Treatment Plant.

“GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant, which will help in the company’s drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water,” the statement added.

The affected areas include; Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area and Kaneshie.

Others are; Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota, and surrounding communities.

The company has assured that the water supply will be restored immediately after the repair works are completed, adding measures have been put in place to reduce the severity of the interruption.

However, consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the western part of the metropolis have been urged to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.