The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has accused the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) of selling water from their hydrants meant for their jobs.

Engineer Emmanuel Johnson, the Chief Manager in-charge of Accra East Region, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News, following a fire incident at the Makola market.

The Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowa, on the day of the incident, said fire fighters had to travel to Circe, Kaneshie and other parts of the capital in search of water.

They explained the hydrants within the central business district were non-functional.

But, according to Mr Johnson, there are about 70 hydrants out of which 11 are within the Accra Central Business District, hence, GNFS cannot make claims of lack of water in times of crisis.

In view of this, he has urged the fire service to stop shifting blame for its inability to douse the Makola market fire on time.

READ ON:

Makola Market fire disaster in pictures

“GWCL as a company cannot be dragged into the Makola market fire brouhaha because there are enough water hydrants at the central business district. So they must accept responsibility for failing to quench the Makola Fire,” he said.