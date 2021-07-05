The inferno started around 9:00am on Monday, July 5, 2021, in one of the shops in the building near the Makola Market Complex and spread to other structures.

Fire service found it difficult to douse flames as their pressure pipes couldn’t reach the topmost part of the three-storey building

Fire service personnel work tirelessly to douse flames that engulfed a three-storey building at Makola | Photo credit: Gershon Mortey

The building, known as Hong Kong, opposite the Makola Shopping Mall Complex, comprises shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products.

Property razed down by fire at Makola near GCB bank | Photo credit: Gershon Mortey

Photo shows moments before fire blazed in some parts of the three-storey building | Photo credit: Gershon Mortey Baah

Goods including lace fabrics, cosmetics and wigs were destroyed in the blaze.

Three-storey building up in flames at Makola, Accra | Photo credit: Gershon Mortey

According to witnesses, when the fire started, they called on the fire service station that is situated a few meters away but they couldn’t get to the location on time.

One of the store owners direct service personnel to douse flames close to his shop at Makola

Police were present to ensure calm and peace | Photo credit: Gershon Mortey

Firemen at work to quickly stop the fire from spreading out

Photo credit: Gershon Mortey

Fire service personnel assist themselves with a ladder to reach the topmost part of the building

Property razed down by fire at Makola near GCB bank