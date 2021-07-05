Former BET Director, Lilian Blankson, has reportedly passed on aged 46.

News of the American author and content creator of Ghanaian descent’s demise broke out on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Her death, which has come as a shock to the entertainment industry, has generated massive tributes on social media.

Rapper Edem, Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, among others have all taken to social media to pen heartfelt messages in her honour.

Meanwhile, Madam Blankson’s last tweet, which she posted on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, has also evoked memories.