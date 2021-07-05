Former BET Director, Lilian Blankson, has reportedly passed on aged 46.

News of the American author and content creator of Ghanaian descent’s demise broke out on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Her death, which has come as a shock to the entertainment industry, has generated massive tributes on social media.

Hmmm @lilianblankson did so much to put Africans on, so many times she’d message me about several opportunities.



Sorry for your loss @IAmWONDABOY she spoke so highly of you and wanted you to win so bad.



May we never forget her contributions to our industry. 🕊 — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 4, 2021

Rapper Edem, Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, among others have all taken to social media to pen heartfelt messages in her honour.

RIP Mama Lily @lilianblankson 💔🪦 Yedaase — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 5, 2021

I still can’t come to terms with your passing @lilianblankson what a great gate keeper you have been for the likes of @sarkodie @iamedem @ReggieRockstone and so many more @IAmWONDABOY take heart. This is heavy on us all 🕊🕊 Rest Well Queen pic.twitter.com/GiS3s21Wje — Kwame Frimpong (@kwamefrimponggh) July 4, 2021

Dear @lilianblankson You did so much for Ghana 🇬🇭 and the Continent #Musically…Rest in Peace and thanks for Opening all those BET doors for us 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RESTWELL — Ayigbe Edem (@iamedem) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Madam Blankson’s last tweet, which she posted on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, has also evoked memories.