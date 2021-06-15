Family members and residents of Kasoa Millennium City were thrown into a state of mourning after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, visited the area over a policeman killed at James Town.

The mourners, clad in black and red outfit, thronged the house to welcome Mr Boanuh and other police officers he came with.

A middle-aged woman, believed to be the deceased’s mother, wept uncontrollably as all attempts to console her proved futile.

He stated the force will comb the length and breadth of the country to arrest the criminals, adding that “we are not leaving in a jungle.”

The IGP, addressing the family, assured the perpetrators will be brought to book.

The policeman, General Constable Emmanuel Osei and one other were shot dead in a daylight bullion van robbery on Monday, June 14, 2021.

According to a witness, the police officer was providing security for the van while the young lady only witnessed the incident at Adedenpo, near Jamestown.

The armed men, numbering about four, are said to have trailed the van with a taxi and okada.

When the van got to a less crowded area, the robbers on the okada, attacked by firing indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing the police officer on board instantly.

The men, after shooting the policeman in the head, took his gun and destroyed the locks of the vehicle before carrying away an unspecified amount of money.

Meanwhile, a former Gomoa East Member of Parliament, Kojo Asemanyi, who facilitated the late Emmanuel Osei’s enrollment into the Police Service, has expressed shock at the incident.

Mr Asemanyi has said he is yet to come to terms with the gruesome murder of such a vibrant hard working man.

Watch the video attached above: