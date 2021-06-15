A father has beaten his 11-year-old son mercilessly at Buka in the Jaman North Municipality of the Bono Region for leaving his school bag outside the house.

The boy’s act is said to have led to a destruction of his books following a heavy downpour in the area, hence the father’s approach of discipline.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the headmaster of the boy’s school, Sarah Donkor Preparatory, detected the damage caused after spotting bloodstains on his uniform.

This was three days after the boy returned to school following the incident.

The victim, a class four pupil of the school, is said to have sustained deep wounds at his back though it is not clear what the father used in beating him.

The victim.

ALSO READ:

Upon the headmaster’s confrontation with the suspect, the latter allegedly threatened to deal with him should the case become a legal matter.

He was, however, arrested but granted bail pending investigation with the boy at his grandmother’s place after medical care at the Buka hospital.