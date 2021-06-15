An uncle of the late police officer, Emmanuel Osei, who was shot dead at James Town in a daylight robbery, has said they are having sleepless nights.

According to the uncle, who is also a former police officer, ASP Sylvester Sam-Yarko, they are still in shock and yet to come to terms with the news of their son’s demise.

He revealed this when the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh and some police officers, paid a visit to the family at Millennium City to commiserate with them.

Speaking on behalf of the family, ASP Sam-Yarko, said the only thing that will tone down their anger and console them is the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

RELATED:

The deceased mother, who could not control her tears, also begged Mr Boanuh and President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure justice is served.

The deceased’s only sister, who said they suspect foul play, added she could not fathom why her brother was the one only killed in the car.