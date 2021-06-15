A video showing the last moments of police officer General Constable Emmanuel Osei, killed in a bullion van robbery at James town, has popped up.

The video captured him in a fun moment in his police uniform amid his tedious busy schedule.

He was seen recording a video of himself as he gives off the two sure sign holding his rifle.

The video revealed the policeman as someone who was full of life and enjoyed having fun when need be.

The policeman with the national SWAT unit with service number 58449 was brutally murdered while on a bullion van escort at Korle-Bu in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

He was shot dead together with a bystander while the driver of the van sustained severe injuries with two others also battling for their lives.

The van, carrying an unknown amount of cash, was trailed by the armed men who were using a taxi and an okada.

Reports indicate when the van got to a less crowded area, the robbers on the okada attacked by firing indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing the police officer on board instantly.

The men, after shooting the policeman in the head, took his gun and destroyed the locks of the vehicle before carrying away an unspecified amount of money.

Watch the video attached below: