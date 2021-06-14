A policeman and an eyewitness have been shot dead with another injured in a daylight bullion van robbery around Korle-bu, Monday.

The deceased policeman who is yet to be identified is said to be with the National SWAT Unit.

According to an eyewitness, the police officer was providing security for the van while the young lady only witnessed the incident at Adedenpo, near Jamestown.

The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries with two others also battling for their lives after they were shot by the armed men.

Adom News’ Mensah Abrampah has reported from the robbery scene that the van carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by the armed men who were using a taxi and an okada.

He said when the van got to a less crowded area, the robbers on the okada attacked by firing indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing the police officer on board instantly.

The men, after shooting the policeman in the head, took his gun and destroyed the locks of the vehicle before carrying away an unspecified amount of money.

Currently, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The driver of the bullion van is said to be receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have refused to comment on the matter at the moment and are currently at the scene carrying out their preliminary investigations.