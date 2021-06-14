Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare says persons who participated in the funeral of the late CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, are being monitored daily.

Over 500 people including President Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia, and Chief Justice Annin Yeboah were captured in a viral video at the funeral where there was no observance of the required social-distancing protocols.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

But, speaking to Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ The Probe Sunday, Dr Nsiah Asare said despite the blatant disregard for the safety protocols, he does not expect a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We are on the lookout to see whatever will happen from those who went. We have already spent one week we are waiting for the next two to three weeks and after that we will know if we have recorded a case. If we do, we will do the necessary contact tracing and find out if there is any problem.

“But I believe strongly that because the event was held outside and most of the people who were there have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so we are hopeful that nothing happens,” he stated.

Health Advisor also revealed that organizers of the event have already been picked up by the police to answer questions over the non-adherence of the protocols.

There has been a public criticism following the burial service held for the outspoken politician popularly known as Sir John on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Some pressure groups questioned government’s moral right to be implementing the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) which prohibits mass gathering amidst the Covid-19 pandemic when it is going contrary to that very rule.

Also, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has demanded that the law enforcement agencies investigate and deal with the organisers of the funeral Mr Owusu-Afriyie.

Whereas, the Minority in Parliament has requested an unqualified apology from President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia for flouting the Covid-19 protocols.