The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international agencies on June 16, 2021, will commemorate the African Union (AU) Day of the African Child.

The celebration, instituted on June 16, 1976, is to honour the memory of children who died during protests, known as the Soweto Uprising in Soweto, South Africa.

This year’s celebration will be under the theme: Mainstreaming Agenda 2040 into the National Development framework which is in line with the continental theme, 30 years after the adoption of the charter; accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for children.

To commemorate the day, the Ministry has indicated a number of special videos from its management and other stakeholders will be in circulation from June 14 to June 18, 2021.

These videos, the Ministry in a statement, explained will be on social media and through other media houses.

The statement further acknowledged all stakeholders who keenly take the issue of children at heart and ensure they are protected.

The celebration is expected to be nationwide with awareness creation at the regions, districts and local levels on the Access to Child-Friendly Justice in Ghana.

