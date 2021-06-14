Ghanaian rapper, Rapper M.anifest, has left fans and followers in awe with his latest social media post.

The rapper, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has taken to Instagram to show off his adorable lookalike son and fans can’t keep calm over him.

M.anifest’s post was a family photo which captured his dad, legal luminary, Tsatsu Tsikata and the son.

The photo spotted a striking resemblance between the trio, who beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera.

Rapper M.anifest with his dad, Tsatsu Tsikata and son

ALSO READ:

Captioning the photo, the rapper wrote: 3 Generations #MTTU .

The photo has caught the attention of social media users including singer Mzvee and Kwabena Kwabena among others who have reacted massively.