Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike, is on the lips of many after he made a grand entry to a wedding.

Mike stormed the premises with a convoy of baby mamas together with their newborn babies sleeping in strollers.

Clad in black dresses and ash fascinators, the rivals escorted their attention-seeking lover as he waves at the guests, all smiles.

This is not the first time the businessman would pull such a stunt, as he once caused a ‘mess’ during a grand wedding of a popular actor.

He was escorted by the same set, except that at that time, the baby mamas were still heavily pregnant at the same time.

Video below: