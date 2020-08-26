The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as Ghana celebrates National Children’s Day is congratulating all stakeholders who have delivered on their role in the policy to ensure the strengthening of the child and family welfare system in the country.

The Ministry in collaboration with UNICEF, Human Trafficking Secretariat, Plan Ghana, World Vision International and other partners join to safeguard the right of children.

Themed “5 years of implementing the CFWP; the achievement, challenges and the way forward”, the focus of this year’s celebration, is to take stock for their improvement.

“Our children need protection now more than ever during this COVID-19 era, we must all endeavour to protect them by ensuring they adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols and ensure that, they continue to learn whilst at home.”

The National Children’s Day was instituted on 31st August, 1979 as a key activity of the then Ghana National Commission of Children (GNCC) which was established to see the general welfare and development of children and co-ordinate all essential services for children in the country to promote the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child.

The GNCC in 2005 was converted to the Department of Children (DOC) by the GNCC Repeal Act, 2005 (Act 701) as an implementing Department is responsible for implementing programmes and projects for the survival, protection, participation and development of children.

This is made possible through advocacy, research, inputting into policy formulation through networking and collaborating with stakeholders to improve the welfare and full integration of Children into the development process.

The celebration is expected to be carried out at the Regional and National levels, with awareness creation on the need for the general public to act now to protect children from teenage pregnancy, human trafficking and other forms of abuse amidst COVID-19 in Ghana throughout the country and on the theme.