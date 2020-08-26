Songstress Deborah Owusu-Bonsu aka Sister Derby‘s 36th birthday on Tuesday went down with a private celebration.

The songstress, also known as the African Mermaid, in the early hours of her birthday released stunning photos to prove she is forever young.

The private birthday bash saw social media influencers; Sandra Ankobiah and Hajia4Real in attendance.

A video of the mini-picnic-like celebration, sighted on Instagram, saw the trio in a hearty chat as they laugh their stress away.

The curious birthday girl quizzed her friends if they brought any present to mark her day.

Watch the video below: