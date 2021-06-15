For those wondering how short persons may fit behind a steering wheel, Don Little has provided the perfect example.

The comic actor, known for his diminutive figure, was captured driving his saloon car, under the supervision of another.

Piles of cushion could be seen placed on the seat for additional height, as well as a back support to give him comfort.

He was perfectly steering the wheel, which controlled the car along the muddy road he was plying.

The video has since garnered mixed reactions from netizens who believe he should not be allowed to drive under any circumstance, despite his legal age.

However, back in Chicago, Don Little was allowed to drive on the busy streets, and fans believe the situation could be replicated in Ghana.

Video below: