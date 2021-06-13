Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has had fun weekend with his family.

The Putuu hitmaker took his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong), their daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam, for weekend vacation at Royal Senchi Hotel.

Photo collage of Stonebwoy and his family on a vacation Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Also joining Stonebwoy and his family were members of his Burniton Music Group label.

Videos and photos from the special vacation have popped up showing Stonebwoy’s family having a great time together. In one of the photos, Stonebwoy and his wife were seen wearing life jackets as they readied for a ride on the Volta River.

Another photo had Jidula sitting in a boat with her back facing the camera while a member of Stonebwoy’s team sat in another boat nearby.

Stonebwoy’s wife shared a video of their fan day out on her Instagram page.

The photos were shared by Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.