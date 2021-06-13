Jochebed Safo, one of the daughters of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has released stunning photos on social media which have got everyone talking.

The gorgeous lady, who is also known as Awura Adwoa, shared the photos in celebration of her new age.

She celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, June 12, 2021 and decided to bless her followers with some photos. In all, she shared five lovely photos.

The photos, which were spotted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, had the beautiful lady flaunting her good looks in different gorgeous outfits.

The first of them had the birthday girl wearing a gold and black coloured dress while sitting in couch. Beside her was a bouquet of balloons with the inscription ‘Happy birthday Joche’.

The second photo had her wearing the same gold-coloured dress but standing.

In the third photo, she rocked a silver-coloured lace dress while she went for hot colours, blue and yellow in the fourth and fifth photos.

Below are the pictures: