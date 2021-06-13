The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has indicated that it will proceed with its strike action tomorrow, Monday, June 14, despite an order from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to suspend the protest.

This was disclosed by President of the Association, Michael Brigandi, Sunday on JoyNews.

TUTAG, Friday, June 11, announced that its members will embark on a partial strike on Monday, June 14.

Consequently, TUTAG members have been tasked to not teach, invigilate, mark examination papers and/or submit results and attend meetings of any of the Technical Universities.

However, in consideration of students, members have been advised to supervise project works, research, and community service.

Subsequently, the NLC instructed the Association to suspend its intended strike and appear before it on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

This notwithstanding, speaking on JoyNews, Mr Brigandi indicated that the strike action will take place as planned until the outcome of the meeting with the NLC indicates otherwise.