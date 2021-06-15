The Ghana Association of Bankers is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issue and other developments relating to the carting of currencies in and around the country.

This follows an attack on a bullion van yesterday around Korle Bu in Accra, in which two persons including a policeman providing escort were killed.

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has already directed all banks and financial institutions to provide fortified armored vehicles for carting of currencies by end of this month.

Joy Business is learning that the directive from the Inspector General will also be up for discussion with regard to the way forward and its implementation.

A letter sighted by Joy Business also shows that as far back as last year, the Bank of Ghana directed all financial intuitions to use armored bullion vans for cash transits.

However, most of the financial institutions are yet to comply.