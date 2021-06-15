The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is investigating the alleged murder of wife of Nana Prempeh, aide to Dr KK Sarpong, the Chief Executive Office of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Benedicta Abena Pokua was shot dead Saturday evening by unknown assailants while driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi.

Nana Prempeh in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM is convinced the assailants were coming for him.

“My wife was driving my white Range Rover ahead of me while I was in a different car. All what I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gun fire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off”.

Nana Prempeh in a sobbing voice said he is alive because he swapped cars with his wife.

Police are tight-lipped on the issue as it is yet to go public.