A three-member committee, chaired by an Appeal’s Court judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, will on Tuesday begin a public hearing into the shooting and killing of two Ejura youth protesters by military officials.

In a press statement dated July 5, the Chairman of the Committee, Kwabia Owusu Mensah, noted that the Committee will “receive evidence from witnesses at its sitting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi at 10: 00 am each day” to help bring perpetrators to book.

On Tuesday, June 29, soldiers deployed to control a group of angry protesters at Ejura, following the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed aka ‘Kaaka’, a social media activist, were captured on video firing live bullets into the protesting crowd, resulting in the death of two residents with four others severely injured.

While condemning the attack on the protesting youth in Ejura, President Akufo-Addo instructed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, to set up a Committee on Thursday, July I, 2021, to enquire into the disturbances at Ejura.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the government in 10 days.

Meanwhile, a committee to investigate military brutalities in the Upper West regional capital, Wa began its work today.

A four-member committee, comprising two military officers and other personnel from the National Investigations Bureau, is investigating the assaults on the residents.

The action of the soldiers is said to have been triggered by the theft of a mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the military officers.

