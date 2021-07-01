The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, is expected to announce the names of members of the Public Inquiry Committee into the Ejura killings.

This follows a directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo for a probe into a shooting incident that claimed two lives with others injured.

The committee has 10 days which expires on July 9, 2021, to submit its report and appropriate recommendations.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, hinted the committee will have three members.

“The government has ordered an inquiry, and we describe it as a credible one, to take place about the reported crowd riot and the riot control measures that were employed by the police and later the police and the military in Ejura.

“The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, will later today provide more details on what will probably be the three-member committee that will do the inquiry,” he announced.