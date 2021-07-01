After leaving the social media community for five weeks, budding artiste Fantana has announced her comeback.

She attracted netizens to her corner with some raunchy photos she splashed on social media.

Fantana is currently enjoying a holiday trip in Dubai, where she was photographed enjoying the breeze as she sets to go swimming.

The New African Lady hitmaker was rocking a black bikini which displayed her flat tummy and curvaceous thighs.

The attire also exposed her multiple tattoos on her chest area and arms.

Her fans have attributed her hotness to the temperature of the desserts in Dubai, while complimenting her beauty.

Photos below: