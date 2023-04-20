Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is currently the happiest mother on earth after her daughter, Fantana, was cast for ‘Season 2’ of Young, Famous and African Netflix reality show.

The lawmaker has said she is happy to see her daughter living her dreams.

Taking to Facebook to share the thriller of the show which begins on May 19, she noted it will be an understatement for her to say she is proud.

She wrote: I am so ecstatic to see my daughter Fantana live her dreams. Proud is an understatement! There is nothing you can not do, never stop dreaming and believing what you can achieve. God has been good. Catch my daughter as she represents Ghana on Season 2 of Young, Famous & African. Coming soon, May 19th .

The reality series follows a group of famed, affluent young media stars in Johannesburg as they build careers, look for love and rekindle old flames.

Fantana was cast among other popular and influential young people in the creative arts industry in Africa.

The former Rufftown Records signee starred alongside Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).