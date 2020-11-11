Musician Fantana, known in private life as Francine Kouffie, has a lovely younger sister known as Lynelle.

Every time Lynelle pops up on social media with photos, she simply looks dazzling in them.

In her latest photos, Lynelle has once again wowed her followers as she shows off her massive curves and fine body in a bikini.

In the photos, Lynelle is seen wearing a pink-coloured swimwear (bikini) and looking pretty in it.

In the first photo, Lynelle had a black robe which was unbuttoned hanging around her arms as she poses by holding her waist.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the photo, Lynelle urged her followers to enjoy the little things in life as he was obviously enjoying. “Enjoy the little things in life,” she wrote.

The beautiful photos have received reactions from Lynelle’s followers of which her sister is the leader.

Commenting on the first photo, Fantana (iamfantana) sounded ‘envious’ of her sister’s body and even suggested that she was going to stop eating to keep in shape:

“This picture just told me to stop eating,” she said.