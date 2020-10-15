Fast-rising artiste, Francine Kouffie, popularly known as Fantana, has bounced back after months of ‘hiding’ following her exit from Rufftown Records.

Her inability to compromise with senior colleague Wendy Shay and her ‘slippery tongue’ left their boss, Bullet with no option than to send her packing.

Months after she disappeared from the industry, Fantana is back, this time not with a track but with some hot pictures.

After she received attention at a wedding ceremony which happened over the weekend, Fantana has thought it wise to continue being in the faces of her fans.

A latest video she posted on Instagram also saw her ‘chilling’ in a solo ride, while singing one of her favourite songs.

See photos below: