A traveller caused a big fuss in an airplane when she refused take-off because the attendants suggested she drops her bag in the Cabinet.

The middle-aged woman, who claimed her bag was too expensive and for other reasons, cannot lie on the Cabinet or floor, gave the attendants the insults of their life.

After failing to make her see reasons, the visibly angry woman ordered for the flight to turn around and drop her off at the airport.

Other passengers could be heard loudly opposing the woman who clung onto her black side bag with chain handle and locket.

The security officials escorted her out, as she slaps a person recording the act on phone amid hooting.

The Nigerian celebrity who recorded the act, Belinda Effah, shared it on her Instagram page for others to understand some fascinating real-life events.

Watch video below: