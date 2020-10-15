Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to the one-week commemoration service of the late Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The ceremony is ongoing at the School Kesim AstroTurf grounds at Mankessim in the Central Region.

Hundreds of people, including mourners from all political divides, state agencies have all thronged Mankessim to commiserate with the family.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Gender, Children and social protection, Cynthia Morrison, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Yankah have all graced the ceremony.

Others include Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Effutu MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku and the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

