Ghanaian comic actor, Richard Kweku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, has come under pressure to marry over his latest photo.

Kalybos, taking to social media, posted a photo of colleague actress and rumoured girlfriend, Ahuofe Patri backed by a heartfelt message.

Ahuofe Patri‘s photo on Kalybos’ Instagram page saw him describe the former as his ride or die and everyday crush.

“My Ride or Die… anything anywhere. We disagree to agree… that’s what makes us a dynamic pair. My Everyday Crush @priscilla_opoku_agyeman #AhuofePatri #BeBe #Patri_DunDun,” his caption read.

Social media users have since been praisng and calling on Kalybos to marry.

In the midst of the pressure, Ahuofe Patri replied with a love emoji.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️……. deep breathe. Ok let’s continue ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, Ahuofe Patri replied.

Watch the photo below: