Ghanaian actress, Jessica Williams has professed her love for colleague actor, Richard Kweku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos.

Miss Williams took to her Instagram page to share a photo with the latter declaring her unflinching love.

The photo saw the actress on a sofa as she gave her hand to Kalybos who rocked a white caftan and posed by her.

“My MCW all Day Everyday 🥰😘…. Kwaku, My Message to You is Simple and Short, ‘ Thank You For Loving Me ‘ 😘❤️😘……. @kalybos1 I ❤️ You,” her caption read.

A statement which has garnered mixed reactions from followers.

Many have showered praises on the duo, describing them as a ‘perfect couple’.