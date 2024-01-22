Ghanaian actor, Kalybos has revealed why he supported the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

Kalybos was among the group of actors who actively campaign for the NPP leading to the party’s victory in the 2020 election.

Though all of them had peculiar reasons, Kalybos said he fell in love with the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the party.

“My aim of supporting the New Patriotic Party was because of their Free SHS policy. Ever since the policy was implemented, I could actually save. That was my point of view. I didn’t go in for any other campaign, so when that was implemented, I had to be selfish for ones” he said in an interview on TV3.

Kalybos said the policy has taken a lot of responsibilities off his shoulder and it has also save a lot of homes.

“When you become the bread winner, there are lot of responsibilities. I had to get my uncle’s supporting me through university and the burden becomes 10 times on you. But with free SHS, I have saved a lot of money” he added.