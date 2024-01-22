Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has admonished military personnel stationed in Bawku to act professionally to ensure that no human life is wasted in their course of work.

He was referring to the recent killing of three young men in Bawku by military men after they were apprehended.

According to eyewitnesses, the young men had done nothing to provoke the fatal actions of the military; however, the military said they acted in self-defence.

The incident has led to heightened tension in the area as residents call for justice.

In a press statement, Alan Kyerematen said news of the killings troubled his heart greatly.

“The innocent, hardworking, and kind-hearted people of Bawku deserve to live in peace and harmony. Living in fear and a constant sense of insecurity is the worst thing that can happen to every human being,” he said.

“I, therefore, wish to humbly admonish the respected military personnel who have been posted to Bawku to help provide security and ensure that the good people of Bawku live in peace, to continue to act professionally to indeed ensure that no human life is wasted while protecting their lives. Our ultimate duty to God and country is to protect the lives of the people there,” he added.

He urged the military to be mindful of the sanctity of human life and thus perform their duties in a way that ensures human lives are protected and peace is restored in Bawku.

“We are one people from different backgrounds. We are Ghanaians. We are peace-loving people. Let’s give peace a chance in Bawku. God bless our Homeland Ghana to rise again!” Mr. Kyerematen added.

