Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says his team is fully aware of the strategic steps required to secure a favourable outcome in their upcoming final group match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are set to face Mozambique on Monday evening, seeking to clinch their first three points in the tournament after experiencing challenges in their initial two matches.

Ghana suffered a defeat in their opening game against Cape Verde and later faced setbacks, twice surrendering their lead to settle for a draw against Egypt in their second fixture.

As they enter the last round of group-stage fixtures, Ghana currently has just one point.

A victory in the upcoming match holds the potential to significantly improve their standing and enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

In a press briefing ahead of Monday’s game, Hughton said, “The players are well-versed in what it will take to achieve a positive result. There are no easy matches in this tournament. We need to be physically and mentally prepared for this.”

A triumph for Ghana would elevate them to four points and position them in second place, depending on the outcomes of the clash between Egypt and Cape Verde.

The game which is scheduled to be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium will kick off at 20:00GMT.