Star actress, Jackie Appiah, and actor, Kalybos, have set tongues wagging on social media with their new photo.

A new photo of actress Appiah and Kalybos has caught the attention of social media users and they can’t stop talking.

They really really looked like husband and wife.

In the photo, she is spotted looking beautiful wearing a lovely dress.

READ ALSO:

From the photo, she was captured smiling while Kalybos is seen looking handsome as he wore an African print.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “The BEAUTY and the BEAST…Guess who the Beast is On set filming ‘Charade’ the movie.”

The photo has drawn massive reactions from fans of the two as they extended their compliments to them.

Check out the photo:



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line