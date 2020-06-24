It seems there will be no acceptance of the proposal of a Jackie Appiah fan who angered her with his ‘ghost’ painting.

The fan explained his love for Miss Appiah made him relocate from Kumasi to Accra in a bid to get close to her.

She revealed the said gentleman had been stalking her for the past seven months and would show up wherever she goes.

To take his stalking to the next level, the loverboy tracked her down just to propose love to her.

His love shots were clearly accomodated until he unveiled a painting he claims he did for the screen goddess.

MORE

Miss Appiah’s facial expression immediately changed from excitement to disappointment when she saw the image in the portrait. It did not look like her at all.

The incident has since gained some attention on social media by tweeps who have mocked the gentleman for a very poor work done.