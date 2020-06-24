An Nsawam Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GhC15,000.00 to one Ishai Osei- Bonsu, a 57-year-old unemployed who posed as a Police Superintendent at the Sakumono Police Station in Accra.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Frederick Asante told the court presided over by Ms Audrey Kwakuvi Tay that in February this year, the suspect collected an amount of GH¢3,800.00) from Mr Bright Adofo, an employee of the Nsawam Electricity Company of Ghana and promised to recruit his relative into the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecution said, after collecting the money, the suspect failed to honour his promise.

The prosecution said Adofo then complained to the Nsawam Police and the suspect was arrested and processed for court.

The case had been adjourned to July 3, 2020.