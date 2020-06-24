Gone are the days when black was reserved for funerals and mourning the dead, now the colour is used to make a bold fashion statement.

Ruff Town Record new signee, Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly called Fantana, is our style muse for today.

The young Ghanaian has a great love for fashion and her high fashion sense is just incredible.

Although she usually trends for controversial reasons, her fashion statements cannot be underestimated.

Black is one of the ultimate colours in fashion, it is classic, simple and versatile and Fantana definitely knows how to rock it.

We have selected our favourite dresses from Fantana that proves she rocks better in the colour.

Check out her looks and share your thought with us: