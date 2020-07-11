Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, after social media trends on Friday, July, 10,2020 over his birthday, took to a classy and grand way to celebrate himself.

The day started on a good note in a surprise reunion with colleague Shatta Wale on Hitz FM’s Day Break Hitz as the latter wished him a joyous day.

The rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, taking to Instagram, shared a video of himself having a good time as he jammed to his songs playing in the background.

He was spotted pouring a glass of champagne and called on his fans to bring their glasses.

Watch the video below:



