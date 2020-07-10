Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, decided to join a conversation between Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz host Andy Dosty and rapper Sarkodie, who is celebrating his birthday on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Although fans know the two musicians are at loggerheads, the dialogue between them on the entertainment show proved they have quashed their differences after they recorded diss songs against each other.

The two were friends before things went awful after Shatta Wale called Sarkodie broke and a hypocrite for inking a deal behind him when they’ve both agreed on a particular term.

Shatta Wale, on many platforms, criticised Sarkodie, saying the Tema rapper isn’t who the public thinks he is.

The feud continued to the extent that Shatta Wale threatened to lash Sarkodie with his belt, but in the latest interview, it seems the two have smoked the peace pipe.

One interesting statement Shatta Wale made was that both are good at acting, a statement that has got many wondering if they staged the musical feud for clout or not.

Listen to Shatta Wale wishing Sarkodie a happy birthday above: