Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has capped off his tirade of insults against rapper Sarkodie over the weekend with a new song.

This comes on the back of banter between the Shatta Movement and Sarknation, fanbases of musicians, which was triggered by a tweet posted by the ‘Mellisa’ composer describing the latter as fools.

Music producer Possigee had, in an earlier interview, revealed that Sarkodie has an upcoming record with an artiste in the UK, who is bigger than Jay Z.

But infuriated by the producer’s acclamation, Shatta Wale would have none of that as he took to Twitter on Thursday to vent his spleen calling Sarkodie ‘fake’ and a ‘beggar.’

When I featured on Beyoncé’s song ,I didn’t ask my boys to go around saying I have featured somebody bigger than rihanna .I kept it coded …Sarkodie you and your fans fool too much ..mun Jai gyimie nu and learn how to celebrate ones success.. — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 28, 2020

See how u all deh mention my name , nooorr I will be the topic this weekend ..you can channel that energy for your fake artiste who deh lie to u say money no be problem but he deh beg around for money from one corner I know 😂😂😂 keep showing your foolishness #pussys — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 28, 2020

Fans of the two musicians also joined in the social media conversations sharing a myriad of tweets to support their respective camps.

We know how they flew to America and paid @Acehood 25K for a feature, came to Ghana and lie that, Ace rather paid for the feature which got Ace furious, and tweeted a warning to him!That’s the nature of Sarkodie, pathological liar lol, later the song turn beans,#Foolishsarkfans — ODA SHATTA WALE 🙌💯 (@qwametwitch) February 29, 2020

WHEN SARK WAS THROWING SUBLIMINAL SHOTS AT SHATTA THROUGH HIS SONGS EVERYTHING WAS COOL BUT AS SHATTA START DEY DRAG SARK DEN EIN FAN BASE ALL DI33 DEM START DEY BLEED….MMMOAAA😹😹😹😹😹#FoolishSarkFans pic.twitter.com/9PqR7axyYx — SAVAGE KING🤴🏾🇬🇭🇧🇷 (@JIGGGA_MAN) February 29, 2020

Dear @sarkodie your existence is taunting people, giving them sleepless nights therefore I pray that may the almighty God give you loooooooooooooong life. We're waiting to celebrate your 100th birthday King.#sarkodieIstheking #SarkIsKing #SarkodieIsKing pic.twitter.com/nyoREsRDcM — Pöķş (@Maa_Abena_) February 29, 2020

Some of us have been very silent on so many things that these Sark fans and their boss have been doing to Shatta Wale for couple of years now. 4rm Beyoncé collaboration to that of Vybz Kartel collab , they and their useless artiste were never happy for the joint #Foolishsarkfans — FlexGermainOnline🇬🇭 (@flexkgermain) February 29, 2020

But in the latest turn of events, the self-styled dancehall king on Saturday released a new song with lyrics targeted at the BET awardee titled, Little Tip.

In the 3-minute composition, Shatta Wale cites Sarkodie as being arrogant and also needlessly bitter about his recent collaboration with American musician Beyoncé on Already off her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

In October 2018, after a brief stint of bad blood between the two artistes, Sarkodie released a freestyle, ‘My Advice’, believed by many critics to have been lyrically tailored to address certain reservations he had about the dancehall musician.

Though many expected a song from the Shatta Movement boss in response at the time, some fanatics are beginning to speculate if this latest piece of work could be the much-awaited response, nearly two years down the line.

#Sarknation asked for a reply to advice, Now you have it #LittleTip by ADK @shattawalegh .On my mark….get ready ….. bleeeeeeddddd😂🤣🤣 — Ahmed (@NeutronAhmed) February 29, 2020

It took shatta wale years to reply advice #LittleTip — nana (@boatkwaku) February 29, 2020

I never thought "advice " will get a reply till now 😂😂 #LittleTip — Blanco_Gh …shattawale🇬🇭🇳🇬🇱🇷🇬🇧 (@Blanco_gh) February 29, 2020

Sarkodie is yet to officially react to developments so far.