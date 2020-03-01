Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has capped off his tirade of insults against rapper Sarkodie over the weekend with a new song.

This comes on the back of banter between the Shatta Movement and Sarknation, fanbases of musicians, which was triggered by a tweet posted by the ‘Mellisa’ composer describing the latter as fools.

Music producer Possigee had, in an earlier interview, revealed that Sarkodie has an upcoming record with an artiste in the UK, who is bigger than Jay Z.

But infuriated by the producer’s acclamation, Shatta Wale would have none of that as he took to Twitter on Thursday to vent his spleen calling Sarkodie ‘fake’ and a ‘beggar.’

Fans of the two musicians also joined in the social media conversations sharing a myriad of tweets to support their respective camps.

But in the latest turn of events, the self-styled dancehall king on Saturday released a new song with lyrics targeted at the BET awardee titled, Little Tip.

In the 3-minute composition, Shatta Wale cites Sarkodie as being arrogant and also needlessly bitter about his recent collaboration with American musician Beyoncé on Already off her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

In October 2018, after a brief stint of bad blood between the two artistes, Sarkodie released a freestyle, ‘My Advice’, believed by many critics to have been lyrically tailored to address certain reservations he had about the dancehall musician.

Though many expected a song from the Shatta Movement boss in response at the time, some fanatics are beginning to speculate if this latest piece of work could be the much-awaited response, nearly two years down the line.

Sarkodie is yet to officially react to developments so far.