A video of a woman confronting a lady she claims has given her husband anal sex has gone viral online.

The voices in the video appears to that of an unidentified Nigerian ‘side chick’ and a fellow woman who was making the accusations.

Though there’s no time stamp on the viral video, we can confirm that the confrontation occurred in a mall.

The aggrieved lady who was heard saying she has suffered so much in her marriage, also said she had not had peace in her home since the sexual escapade.

What was, however, even more intriguing with the video is another woman who did not show in the video but kept running commentary on the happening at the mall.

ALSO READ

Watch the video as posted by popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeja, below: