Unknown assailants have shot and killed the Assembly Member for Sogakofe South in the Volta region, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli at his residence in the early hours of Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Information gathered by Joy News indicates that, the assailants numbering about eight broke into the home of the deceased and attempted making away with his save.

Mr Adzahli who was elected as an Assembly Member in December 2019 attempted to struggle with the assailants and was shot multiple times in the chest, stomach and head, leading to his death.

His wife also sustained an injury on the head and a knife wound in the shoulder during the scuffle.

According to a close friend of the deceased, William Gleku, the assailants who made away with an unknown sum of money fired warning shots on their way out of Sogakofe.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the South Tongu District Hospital morgue for autopsy, while his wife is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

At the time of filing this report, no arrest had been made, but police sources say an investigation into the incident has commenced.

Source: Joy News|Fred Quame Asare