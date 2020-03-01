Oprah Winfrey had quite a shaky start during her wellness tour in Los Angeles on Saturday February 29.

The 66-year-old media mogul took a hard fall on stage while ironically talking about balance. The message of a board behind her read, “Wellness: All things in balance.”

Before tumbling on stage, Oprah Winfrey was heard saying;

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me… Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.”

After a stage assistant rushed to help her up as the shock among the audience turned into a supportive applause, Oprah quipped;

“Wrong shoes!”

She thereafter ditched heels and opted to go barefoot for a while before switching into a more comfortable option.

Resuming her speech, Oprah said;

“Thank you so much. It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall.”

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg who have continously accused the billionaire American media mogul of “pulling down black men”, however mocked her after the fall.

50 Cent wrote;

What the f*ck happen here,michael jackson’s ghost trip her. Wellness to me means all things in balance. LOL

Snoop Dogg on the other hand wrote;