General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of using monies generated from the missing excavators to fund ceremonies in Ghana.

His comment follows President Akufo-Addo‘s donation of GH₵ 50,000.00 to the Sunyani Traditional Council towards the funeral ceremony of the late Paramount Queen of Sunyani, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known in the political circles, said this when he led the NDC delegation to the funeral on Saturday.

He said though he acknowledges that President Akufo-Addo is the father of the land and supervises Ghana’s affairs he was of the conviction that the money was from the sale of the missing excavators.

Meanwhile, the NDC donated GHC 30,000.00 to support the funeral of the late queen mother.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and former First Lady, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, were also present at the funeral to pay their last respect to the late Sunyanihemaa and the Sunyani Tradional Council.

Also present at the funeral were the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other regional executives.