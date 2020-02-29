One show at Paris Fashion Week proved to be unintentionally timely as models wore a range of outfits complete with matching facemasks.

The outfits were shown earlier this week by French designer Marine Serre.

The catwalk show took place amid rising concern about the outbreak of coronavirus, which caused markets to fall around the world on Friday.

But Serre’s collection was designed before the outbreak, and she has used facemasks in her collections before.

Her previous show in September also saw models cover their faces with veils or facemasks as part of the designer’s spring/summer collection.

Models wearing facemasks at Marine Serre’s Paris Fashion Week show in September (GETTY IMAGES)

The masks Serre uses have previously been described by her fashion house as “anti-pollution masks”.

The 28-year-old has been praised in the fashion press for the practicality of many of her designs.

“Serre’s energy has dynamised the fashion industry,” Vogue said last year. “Her hybrid garments, each a radical cocktail of century-flitting references, utilitarian practicalities, plus a sporting streak, are never so complicated as to miss the contemporary mark.”

At her showcase this week, Serre also showed a range of outfits which went further than facemasks in obscuring models’ faces.



In some cases, Serre’s designs covered the entirety of models’ heads (GETTY IMAGES)

But in addition to the designs appearing as part of Paris Fashion Week shows, facemasks were also being worn by some audience members at catwalk shows.

Several people attending Dries Van Noten’s autumn/winter collection showcase this week were seen wearing facemasks.

Guests at Dries Van Noten’s Paris show were seen wearing facemasks (GETTY IMAGES)

Model Kozue Akimoto wore a facemask as she attended shows at Paris Fashion Week (GETTY IMAGES)



The entertainment industry has been significantly affected by coronavirus, with several events and tours being postponed or cancelled.

On Thursday, Green Day announced they would postpone their forthcoming Asian tour “due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus”.

“We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band added in their statement.

Korean pop group BTS cancelled several live shows due to take place in April at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul amid health concerns.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay,” said a statement, originally written in Korean, which was posted on the group’s mobile fan platform.

“Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”