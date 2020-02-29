Social media got heated on Friday night after award-winning producer, Awal Alhassan, popularly known as Possigee, disclosed that rapper Sarkodie is yet to release a song with an artiste bigger than ace American rapper Jay-Z.

Some users on Twitter didn’t trust his words as they thought the audio engineer wanted to take them for a ride, in the interview he had with blogger Kobby Kyei.

Possigee in earlier Instagram post was spotted with Sarkodie in the United Kingdom (UK) making major moves with top producers in the entertainment space.

Sarkodie sponsored Possigee, and music producer MOG Beats among others on his visit to the UK where they visited the Red Bull studios to record some songs.

Its about to go down in the Red Bull Studios, Sarkodie is about to create something epic, Sarkodie said in one of his videos at the Red Bull premises.

But Shatta Wale has reacted to Possigee’s statement and Sarkodie’s fans bragging about the story, saying … Sarkodie you and your fans fool too much.

According to Shatta Wale, when he had the opportunity to work with Beyoncé on their Already song off The Lion King: the Gift album, he didn’t behave as such.

Shatta Wale said he didn’t make noise about it though he could’ve equally blew it out of proportion.

When I featured on Beyoncé’s song, I didn’t ask my boys to go around saying I have featured somebody bigger than Rihanna .I kept it coded …Sarkodie you and your fans fool too much ..mun Jai gyimie nu and learn how to celebrate ones success.. [SIC]

Meanwhile, some raged Sarkodie fans couldn’t take the charge directed at their boss.

According to them, Shatta Wale wants to ride on Sarkodie’s brand to arrest some attention.

It’s clear that Shatta Wale wants attention that’s why he start dey diss Sarkodie!!! Ah Kwasia Line Sei , one of them said.

