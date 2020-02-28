Kumbungu Member of Parliament (MP), Ras Mubarak, wants President Nana Akufo-Addo quarantined when he arrives in the country from Europe.

He explained that, the President might be a carrier of the deadly Coronavirus, thus, must be under a mandatory 14 days surveillance to ensure he does not import the deadly Codvid-19 into Ghana.

“Could my honourable friend confirm whether, upon arrival in the country from his European tour, the President would be quarantined or not?” He asked Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on the Floor of Parliament.

He explained that the President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulg, has been quarantined for a 14-day period since his return from a trip to China and therefore, this could be an option for President Akufo-Addo once he returns.

The Kumbungu MP said considering such, “would be very helpful to Ghanaians.”

President Akufo-Addo, who is on a five-nation European tour, recently visited Norway which reportedly has a COVID-19 case recorded.

