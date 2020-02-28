Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has been alarmed by first recorded case of Covid-19 known as Coronavirus in Nigeria.

As a key trade partner in Ghana, the trade union wants the government to be proactive in ensuring the country’s borders are safe.

In Ghana so far, the Ministry of Health has issued a public alert on the virus that is airborne and transmitted from humans to humans.

This alert includes surveillance and quarantine centres across the country’s borders and airports being beefed up.

But GUTA in a statement signed by its Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Nana Opoku, copied to Adomonline.com, said more needs to be done.

“We are calling on the Ghana Immigration Service, to as a matter of urgency, increase their surveillance at our various borders and point of entry for proper checks to be done,” the statement noted.

